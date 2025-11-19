BJP slams Congress for awarding Indira Gandhi Peace Prize to Michelle Bachelet

New Delhi, Nov 19 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya, head of the party's National Information and Technology Department, launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for conferring the prestigious Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development on Michelle Bachelet, the former President of Chile and ex-UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In a strongly worded statement, Malviya described the Congress decision as "revealing as it is predictable," accusing Bachelet of pursuing a "distinctly anti-India, pro-Islamist narrative" during her tenure as UN Human Rights Commissioner from 2018 to 2022.

He claimed her actions aligned perfectly with the "global Left-Liberal ecosystem" that the Congress readily embraces.

Malviya alleged that Bachelet, a lifelong member of Chile's left-wing Socialist Party, repeatedly targeted India under the pretext of protecting "minority rights" and "freedom of speech."

He charged that these principles were weaponised to legitimise divisive rhetoric, interfere in India's internal matters, and undermine democratic decisions—particularly by amplifying what he called "discredited myths" about Kashmir and accusations of "marginalising Muslims."

"The real issue isn’t her bias. It’s Congress’s eagerness to reward it," Malviya remarked, suggesting the opposition party was seeking validation from international figures who share its alleged hostility towards India's interests.

He portrayed the award as an ideological alignment between Rahul Gandhi's circle and foreign critics rejected by Indian voters.

The BJP leader asserted that for a party "rejected and cast aside" by the electorate, finding "ideological companions abroad" was natural, adding sarcastically: "Good luck to them—because the country has clearly moved on."

The Indira Gandhi Prize, instituted by the Congress-linked Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, has previously honoured global figures like Angela Merkel and David Attenborough.

This year's selection of Bachelet has reignited political tensions, with the BJP framing it as evidence of Congress's disconnect from national sentiment.

Congress has not officially responded to Malviya's criticism yet.

