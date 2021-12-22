BJP slams Hemant Soren govt, says 'Jharkhand assembly passed Mob Lynching Bill to please one community'

Slamming Chief Minister Hemant Soren government, Jharkhand BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Wednesday said that the state Assembly passed the Mob Lynching Bill for appeasement politics in order to please one particular community.

Speaking to ANI, Prakash said, "The way the mob lynching bill was brought and passed forcibly in the Jharkhand assembly, the BJP opposes it. There are many such provisions in this bill that are anti-people. The bill will hurt the communal harmony in the state. Passing the Bill is based on politics of appeasement and Congress should remember that the people of the country still remember the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the mob lynchings done by the Congressmen."

BJP Jharkhand president alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government is doing appeasement politics to please the one community.

"Ever since the government of Hemant Soren ji came, efforts are being made to please the people of one class and one community by doing politics of appeasement and this thing is well known to the people of Jharkhand. At the appropriate time people will give a tough and stern reply for doing such politics," he added.

Jharkhand Assembly passed 'Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021' on Tuesday.

Following the passage of the Bill in the Assembly, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that the state government has introduced the Bill "to maintain peace, communal harmony, and brotherhood in the state."

The Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021, was passed by a voice vote in Jharkhand Assembly Yesterday despite opposition by the BJP.

After passing the bill Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren said that Govt has brought this Bill (Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021) to maintain peace, communal harmony, and brotherhood in the state.

Notably, the Legislative Assemblies of West Bengal and Rajasthan have already passed a similar kind of bill.

( With inputs from ANI )

