BJP slams INDIA bloc's 'politics of convenience' over Kolkata medic's rape and murder case

New Delhi, Aug 21 Following the nationwide protests against brutal rape and murder case of trainee woman doctor in Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday slammed the 'politics of convenience' of the INDIA bloc and also its silence on heinous crimes committed in the states, ruled by its allies.

BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam slammed the West Bengal government over Kolkata rape horror and also accused the opposition parties of hushing up their voice on matters related to states ruled by INDIA bloc but going on ballistic mode when similar incidents take place in BJP-ruled states.

"They (INDIA bloc) maintain silence on tragic rape and murder incident in West Bengal but speak up only when it’s convenient for them, like they do on Ayodhya and Manipur."

In a special interaction with IANS, the senior BJP leader said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state and prevent atrocities against women. He also cited the atrocities and sexual abuse against large number of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village in North 24 Parganas district where a TMC leader was the main perpetrator.

"Calcutta High Court criticised Bengal government, holding it responsible over the rape incident in Kolkata's R.G. Kar hospital last month. The parents of the victim also said that the last rites of their daughter was done hastily which points to utter failure and apathy of Mamata government," Dushyant Gautam said.

He also recalled an infamous remark by top Samajwadi Party leader, in which he said, "boys can sometimes commit mistakes." (Ladkon se galti ho jati hai).

"The INDIA bloc always asks if someone is murdered or raped then what is their caste or who is the perpetrator? If the perpetrator is a Muslim then they will not raise their voice, even if the victim is from the Yadav community."

Dushyant Gautam also spoke about PM Modi’s contribution in India's rising stature as a superpower. He said that PM Modi has taken several significant steps such as hosting G20 Summit last year, popularising the importance of yoga globally and many others.

"If India develops as a nation, the world will grow rapidly. India's growth has never been a roadblock in the progress of the entire world. PM Modi had said during an earlier visit to Europe earlier this year that India has given the concept of Buddha and not 'Yuddha' (war) to the entire world. India has also given the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakam (world is one family)," Dushyant Gautam said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor