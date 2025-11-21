BJP slams Kejriwal for failure to implement promise of Rs 1,000 to Punjab women

Chandigarh, Nov 21 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed AAP national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for his party's failure people to implement key promise made to women before the 2022 assembly elections to provide a financial assistance of Rs 1,000.

State BJP working President Ashwani Sharma, in a social media post, said the guarantee given on November 22, 2021, by Aam Aadmi Party convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal during a rally in Moga to provide Rs 1,000 per month to the women of the state is about to complete four years.

“Yet, not a single installment of this promise has reached the women of Punjab till today,” he said.

Through his tweet, Sharma also said that the BJP Mahila Morcha would organise a major protest march in Chandigarh. BJP Mahila Morcha State President Jai Inder Kaur said the Mahila Morcha would gherao Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Hundreds of women, office-bearers and party activists from across the state would march towards Kejriwal’s Chandigarh ‘Sheesh Mahal’ from the BJP office in Sector 37 at 11 a.m.

Kaur questioned why not even a single rupee has been deposited into the accounts of women in the past 45 months by Punjab’s so-called ‘Super CM’ Kejriwal. She said the women would seek accountability and will definitely demand an answer as to why the promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to the women has not been fulfilled. She said the protest march is not just symbolic, but the beginning of a major campaign against Kejriwal’s "false guarantees".

"The trust that people had placed in Kejriwal has been broken and now people are ready to hold him accountable.”

She said that lakhs of women had filled the guarantee cards and participated in rallies, but even after four years, they have not received the money that Kejriwal had promised before the election.

