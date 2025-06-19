BJP slams K’taka govt for increasing housing quota for minorities; Union Minister Joshi says it will hit SCs, STs, OBCs

Bengaluru, June 19 Hours after the Karnataka government announced its decision to increase housing quota for minorities from 10 per cent to 15 per cent in the state, the BJP strongly objected and said it will fight the move.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Minister for Law H.K. Patil stated, “The Housing Department’s proposal to increase reservation in the allotment of houses in both rural and urban areas under various schemes — from 10 per cent to 15 per cent— has been approved. The Central government had issued a directive noting the shortage of housing among minority communities. Taking into account the housing needs of these communities and the principle of social justice, our government has increased the reservation.”

Speaking to the media at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Thursday, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi strongly objected to the Karnataka government's move, stating that the decision will adversely impact the reservation for general category, SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Union Minister Joshi said the state government has decided to allot 15 per cent reservation for Muslims under the housing schemes even as the Supreme Court has clearly ruled that reservation based on religion is not permissible and is unconstitutional.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his team had earlier attempted to implement a 4 per cent religion-based reservation in government contracts, which was a reckless move not seen anywhere else in the country. Now, they have taken another step by deciding to allot 15 per cent reservation under housing schemes,” Joshi charged.

Joshi pointed out that the funds for housing schemes come under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a central government initiative. “The government, in the name of appeasement politics, is doing injustice to other communities," Joshi claimed and asserted that "providing religion-based reservation is unconstitutional."

He asserted that the BJP strongly opposes the decision and will examine all necessary aspects before considering a legal challenge.

BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, “The Congress government in Karnataka appears to be trying to re-establish the rule reminiscent of the Bahmani Sultans. Contrary to the spirit of the Constitution, it first provided religion-based reservations for Muslims in education, employment, and political representation, then extended it to government tenders, and now has increased reservation in the provision of housing facilities as well.”

"The principles of democracy — equality for all — and the spirit of the Constitution —which disallows discrimination between classes — have been completely disregarded by the government in Karnataka. It seems to be going to extreme lengths to appease the Muslim community," Vijayendra claimed.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the government has completely forgotten the comprehensive welfare of Karnataka's 6.5 crore Kannadigas. During the elections, Congress leaders loudly proclaimed their commitment to secular values, but now their actions reflect a governance model focussed solely on the appeasement of the Muslim community," he chided.

"The BJP government in Karnataka never allowed such discrimination. It provided an administration that stood for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. Even today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s central government has never permitted caste or religion-based discrimination, and has implemented inclusive schemes for all. But people are now asking — why is it different in Karnataka?" Vijayendra criticised.

“We strongly oppose the increase in housing reservation for Muslims, approved by the Cabinet today,” he asserted.

“The BJP will stand with public outrage and continue its fight against such injustice,” he stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor