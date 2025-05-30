BJP slams Mamata Banerjee for calling Op Sindoor a ‘mere business'; accuses her of undermining national victory

New Delhi, May 30 The BJP on Friday sharply criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she allegedly referred to 'Operation Sindoor' — a military retaliation against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack — as a “mere business of sindoor.” Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit back, accusing Mamata of sowing confusion over a national victory and belittling the armed forces’ valour.

On May 29, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Alipurduar, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the government had named the military operation ‘Operation Sindoor’ to gain political mileage.

“Once upon a time, he used to roam around calling himself a ‘chaiwala’, then he became a ‘chowkidar’, and now he talks about selling 'sindoor'. 'Sindoor' can’t be sold this way. It represents the dignity and honour of mothers. The name was given to exploit it politically. All such names are decided by the central government,” Mamata had said.

Responding to her remarks, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told IANS, “Some people have gotten into the habit of creating confusion and singing songs of malice when the country achieves a victory. They know well how our army has decimated terrorists. But instead of praising the courage of our forces, they sympathise with the enemy. Here, the military’s valour is evident, and there, these leaders are wiping the tears of the terrorists. Your intolerance toward Modi’s success is understandable, but don’t let it become intolerance toward the country’s success.”

Naqvi further commented on senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid’s recent praise for the abrogation of Article 370, calling it a rare moment of truth from the Opposition.

“Whoever understands ground realities knows the positive changes post-Article 370. For the first time since Independence, elections to local bodies were held in Jammu and Kashmir. The days of stone-pelting and separatist dominance are gone. With Article 370 gone, over 370 problems have disappeared—miles deep into the ground,” he said.

Naqvi further responded to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who had questioned the Prime Minister over the number of Rafale jets reportedly shot down by Pakistan during the recent conflict.

“This grand old party is now battling for supremacy in what I call the 'mourning garden' of vintage politics. Leaders are busy debating whether Rahul Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, or Nehru would have done things differently. Instead of focussing on today’s achievements, they live in the past,” Naqvi said.

He added, “Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India and will always remain so. It has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. In this Amrit Kaal, PoK will reunite with India. As for Rahul Gandhi’s hypothetical actions—we don’t know what he would do, but it’s clear his party is breaking into fragments.”

Addressing Congress MP Jairam Ramesh’s criticism of the government’s handling of the Pahalgam terror attack and his comment that terrorists responsible are still “roaming free,” Naqvi said the Opposition’s narrative only helps enemies of the country.

“This verbal battle in the mourning garden of the vintage party shows how disconnected they are from the nation’s mood. While the world stands with India in its fight against terrorism, the Congress seems to be speaking a different language. Their criticism echoes the discomfort of terrorists, not of a responsible Opposition. Until the Congress steps out of this self-imposed lament, it will continue to ruin itself while failing the nation,” Naqvi concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor