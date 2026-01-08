BJP slams Mamata Banerjee over ED raid disruption

New Delhi, Jan 8 Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Dr. Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of unprecedented interference in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid linked to a corruption and hawala case.

Addressing the media, Patra alleged that Banerjee personally entered the premises of IPAC, a political consultancy firm, during the raid and removed crucial documents, laptops, and pen drives, thereby tampering with evidence.

According to Patra, this marks the first time in India’s history that a sitting Chief Minister has allegedly disrupted an on-going ED operation.

He described the incident as “deeply shameful and distressing,” claiming that Banerjee’s actions suggest she has “a lot to hide".

The raids, conducted at ten locations across the country, including six in Bengal and four in Delhi, were part of investigations into the coal smuggling scam registered in 2020, which involved large-scale hawala transactions.

The ED had targeted premises linked to Anup Majhi and IPAC co-founder Prateek Jain, citing evidence of money laundering under the PMLA Act.

Patra recounted that the raid at IPAC’s office was proceeding peacefully after ED officials verified their credentials to senior police officers. However, Banerjee’s sudden arrival with Bengal Police allegedly disrupted the process.

“Perhaps such a scene has not even been seen in Hindi films,” Patra remarked, drawing attention to the dramatic nature of the incident.

He further accused Banerjee of using state police machinery to shield corruption and intimidate central agencies. Highlighting past allegations, Patra reminded that in 2025, Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra had himself described IPAC associates as corrupt.

Against this backdrop, Banerjee’s intervention during the raid, he argued, raises serious questions about her intent. He accused her of turning Bengal into a “separate territory” where national laws are disregarded, citing her opposition to ED raids, BSF land allocation, and measures against infiltrators.

Patra asserted that Bengal’s people will not tolerate “mafia-style governance” and will respond to Banerjee’s “anarchic rule” through democratic means. “The public does not accept corruption,” he said, predicting that citizens will stand firmly against her in the days ahead.

