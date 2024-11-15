BJP slams Mehbooba Mufti for remark on Indus Water Treaty

New Delhi, Nov 15 BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli has hit out at People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti for her remarks on the 'Indus Water Treaty,' accusing her of downplaying the significance of reopening 'settled issues' that could potentially escalate regional tensions.

Mufti on Wednesday had warned that revisiting such agreements would primarily benefit the BJP, stirring controversy in J&K's political landscape.

Talking to IANS, Nalin Kohli pointed to the concerns raised by J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, who claimed that the Indus Water Treaty restricted Jammu and Kashmir from realising its full hydel power potential.

"Omar Abdullah has raised a serious issue as it has been raised for many decades and the only thing that needs to be seen on this issue is whether Indians and Indian interests should be taken care of or not," he added.

Kohli further questioned Mufti's stance on this issue and said, "If Mehbooba Mufti is criticising Abdullah that he is speaking the language of the BJP, then she should first say whether the agreement that has been made is in the interest of the people of J&K or not, and what are her views on this. Otherwise, people will ask if she is speaking the language of Pakistan," he stated.

Turning to Delhi pollution, Kohli lambasted former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government for their failure to tackle pollution over the last decade.

Kohli pointed out that while Kejriwal had earlier criticised the Punjab government for not addressing stubble burning, now that AAP governs Punjab, the situation has not changed.

"They are silent and sleeping like Khumbhakarna," he said, referring to the lack of action on stubble burning, a key contributor to Delhi's air pollution.

Kohli also trained guns at AAP’s governance style, accusing the party of only taking action when elections approach, and accusing them of focusing on luxurious projects like 'Sheesh Mahal' instead of resolving the capital's pressing environmental issues.

“People in Delhi will continue to suffer, while the government remains inactive,” he concluded.

