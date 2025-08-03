BJP slams NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad for anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks

New Delhi, Aug 3 BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra on Sunday hit out at the Congress "ecosystem" for what he called its determination to defame Sanatan Dharma and use terms like "Hindu terror", citing the latest controversial statement by leader NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad.

Addressing mediapersons, Patra said, "Awhad is a leader from Maharashtra and belongs to Sharad Pawar's party. Once again, he has used derogatory language for Sanatan Dharma. Awhad said that Sanatan Dharma has destroyed India and that there was never a religion called Sanatan Dharma."

Criticising the MLA, Patra said, "You have insulted the truth, spoken against Shiva, and opposed the beauty of India - an India whose beauty lies in its respect for all. Today, I want to ask respected Sharad Pawar Ji and his daughter Supriya Sule, who is also a Member of Parliament, if this is the official line of your party, or is this just Jitendra Awhad's personal opinion."

The BJP MP blamed the Congress "ecosystem" for the latest "disrespect" of Sanatan Dharma.

"The objective of appeasement drives the entire Congress ecosystem to make such controversial remarks time and again," he said.

They want to insult Sanatan Dharma, eradicate and oppose Sanatan Dharma and want to deliberately use the term "Hindu terrorist" and "Saffron terrorist", he said.

The BJP MP also trained his guns on Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan for using the terms "Hindu terrorist or Sanatan terrorist".

"Nowhere else in the world is the majority community assailed like this and taunted as intolerant," he said.

Patra said it is the greatness of Sanatan Dharma that its followers are voicing their protest against such provocative remarks through a press conference.

"I think Sharad Pawar Ji and his daughter Supriya Sule ji need to ask Jitendra Awhad as to who is the real intolerant and what kind of behaviour should be followed in the country," he said.

After the acquittal of all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) legislator Awhad had sparked a controversy by claiming that "Sanatan Dharma's ideology is perverted and it has ruined the country".

