BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s South America trip, Opposition defends

New Delhi, Sep 30 As Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is currently on a tour of South America, the BJP on Tuesday criticised the move, calling it excessive secrecy surrounding the trip. However, Opposition parties have come out in his defence, dismissing the BJP’s allegations as politically motivated and baseless.

BJP leader Tuhin Sinha questioned the purpose and confidentiality of the visit.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “Rahul Gandhi is a strange leader who travels all the way to South America to observe Navratri instead of participating in the Navratri pujas happening in the country. If his trip is indeed an official visit, as claimed by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, then what is the need for so much secrecy? Why has he not shared his South America itinerary yet?”

The BJP’s remarks triggered a swift response from the Opposition. They defended the LoP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi rejected the BJP’s claim that Rahul Gandhi is “missing.”

She said, “I think saying that he is missing is wrong. It is not right to use the BJP’s narrative on this issue. Congress, through its official spokesperson, has confirmed that he is in South America meeting people. Calling him missing will only create the wrong impression among the public.”

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur also defended Rahul Gandhi’s visit, contrasting his actions with those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“He is not shameless like the Prime Minister, who is always focused on elections. Rahul Gandhi travels abroad to meet students and citizens of the country, engaging in meaningful dialogue. It is not like Modi, who rushes to election sites for photo ops. The BJP leaders are nervous because their own members Dilip Jaiswal, Sanjay Jaiswal, and Ashok Choudhary are under scrutiny. Their secrets are being exposed, so they are trying to divert attention by targeting Rahul Gandhi.”

CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah dismissed the BJP’s comments as “foolish,” saying, “Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trip has nothing to do with the Bihar polls. He was involved in the Bihar Yatra for a long time, raising critical issues such as vote rigging and the failures of the Nitish government. I don’t think the BJP’s criticism should be taken seriously. Those remarks are idiotic.”

RLD leader Malook Nagar also reacted and said, “When elections are near and leaders go abroad, they should reflect on how it affects the perception of the alliance. Congress is the biggest party, and Rahul Gandhi is its biggest leader, so these decisions must be carefully considered.”

Rahul Gandhi’s current South American tour is scheduled to include interactions with political leaders, university students, and members of the business community across four countries. The Congress media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, announced the trip on Saturday but did not disclose the specific countries Gandhi will visit.

In a post on X, Khera stated, “Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a visit to South America. He is scheduled to engage with political leaders, university students, and members of the business community across four countries.”

According to Congress, this marks Rahul Gandhi’s first overseas visit in September and aims to deepen democratic, trade, and strategic ties. It builds upon historical India-South America cooperation and reinforces solidarity among Global South nations.

During his visit to Brazil and Colombia, Gandhi is expected to meet university students and hold discussions with presidents and senior leaders to strengthen democratic and strategic relationships. The party also highlighted that Gandhi will engage with business leaders to explore new opportunities, especially as India seeks to diversify trade and partnerships amid ongoing US tariffs.

