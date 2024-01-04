BJP slams Tejashwi over remarks against Ram Temple, Centre

Patna January 4 A day after RJD leader and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav made a statement on the Ram Temple and the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, BJP leaders on Thursday sharply reacted to his remarks, saying the only agenda of the INDIA bloc leaders is to hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

While addressing a public rally in Madhubani district on Wednesday, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the BJP government at the Centre should have invested in education, health and job creation, instead of spending crores of rupees behind the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“PM Modi is talking about Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but I want to ask people whether Lord Ram needs Modi Ji. If people fall sick, will they go to a temple or a hospital? Lord Ram wants prosperity for every section of the society, which can only come if we invest in good health, education, job creation etc.,” Yadav said.

Reacting to Tejashwi's comments, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that people should avoid making such remarks.

"The people of the country need both Ram and Roti. The leaders of the INDIA block have only one agenda, which is to hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community," Sushil Modi said.

Union minister Giriraj Singh said that it was Tejashwi Yadav who had converted the Haj Bhawan into a hospital.

Later, Tejashwi Yadav had clarified that he has no objections over the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"My mother Rabri Devi has been performing Chhath Puja for a long time. We also have a temple in our where puja takes place every day," he had said.

