BJP slams Telangana govt for sanctioning funds for Tabligi congregation

Hyderabad, Dec 21 The BJP in Telangana has slammed the Congress government for sanctioning Rs 2.45 crore for providing basic infrastructure for a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat to be held in Vikarabad district next month.

BJP General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed ‘pure evil’ and ‘outrageous’ the sanctioning of funds by the Congress government for Tablighi Jamaat meeting. He demanded that the government immediately withdraw permission for the meeting.

The Karimnagar MP alleged that the organisation is involved in forced conversions and also in terror activities.

“Does the newly elected government of Revanth Reddy know this? What are intelligence agencies doing? What do you want to do to Telangana with Tukde Tukde gang?,” asked Sanjay Kumar.

The BJP leader demanded Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy take action against the officials involved in giving permission for the meeting and also in sanctioning the funds.

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh has also criticised the Congress government for allocating a ‘staggering’ Rs 2.45 crore for a Tablighi Jamaat meeting.

He wondered why Congress was embracing an organisation banned in several countries, including Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Saudi Arabia? “Tablighi Jamaat's controversial teachings have led to prohibition in these nations, Congress government's red-carpet welcome and consistent support for such extremist ideologies raise questions about the party's priorities and motives,” he said.

The minorities welfare department recently issued an order sanctioning the money for certain works in connection with statewide 'ijtema (Islamic congregation)' to be organised by Tablighi Jamaat.

The ijtema is scheduled to be held for three days from January 6 at Neamath Nagar in Pargi mandal of Vikarabad district.

The amount was sanctioned for undertaking certain works for civic amenities leading to the ijtema.

The money was sanctioned for providing water and construction of sump, laying of pipeline, parking area, erecting transformers for uninterrupted power supply.

The Chief Executive Officer of Telangana State Wakf Board was directed to release funds to Vikarabad district collector for execution of works immediately.

