BJP, SP trade barbs over 'Mathdheesh baatenge aur kaatenge' posters ahead of UP by-polls

New Delhi, Nov 3 BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Sunday condemned the Samajwadi Party (SP) for displaying controversial posters and hoardings outside their Lucknow office ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections.

The posters, featuring Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, include slogans targeting UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with phrases like "Mathadheesh baatenge aur kaatenge... PDA jodegi aur jitegi." Installed by SP leader Amit Chaubey, the latest hoarding criticises CM Yogi Adityanath's "Batenge to Katenge" slogan, which stresses Hindu unity.

This exchange marks an escalation of billboard politics between SP and BJP as both parties vie for voter support in the upcoming by-elections.

Kohli called the language used in the SP posters "hateful," while questioning the party's intentions.

"This raises serious questions on the SP's mindset," Kohli said, citing the SP's historical stance on 'Hindu issues'.

"Why does SP take such positions on matters related to Lord Ram? Remember the SP's reaction during the Ram Mandir movement in the 1990s?" he questioned.

Speaking to IANS, Kohli further mentioned recent Diwali celebrations at Ayodhya and the consecration of the Ram Mandir, adding, "CM Yogi himself is a Mathadhish. After that, SP puts up a divisive poster; it makes one question their views on Sanatan Dharma and Lord Ram. The SP will have to answer for this."

Meanwhile, Chaubey, contesting from Maharajganj’s Pharenda seat, had criticised CM Yogi Adityanath for not focusing on development, women’s rights, law and order, or youth issues. "The Chief Minister speaks about division, not development. How can a Mathadhish use such divisive rhetoric?" he asked.

This is not the first time SP has used such hoardings. Recently, a poster read, "Na katenge, na batenge... PDA ke saath rahenge."

Another viral poster described Akhilesh Yadav as the "ruler of 27", referring to a slogan popularised by SP leader Jairam Pandey in Sant Kabir Nagar.

