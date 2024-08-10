BJP spokesman Tuhin Sinha seeks clarity on Rahul Gandhi's London meeting

New Delhi, Aug 10 Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha has expressed serious concerns about reports of Rahul Gandhi meeting Khaleda Zia's son in London. He demanded that the Congress clarify immediately whether this meeting took place or not and, if it did, what was the agenda.

Speaking to IANS, Tuhin Sinha mentioned that a senior journalist from Bangladesh has made a significant allegation against the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi. The allegation is that last month in London, Rahul Gandhi met Khaleda Zia's son and allegedly gave a "green signal" to the ongoing movement in Bangladesh.

The BJP spokesperson asked the Congress for an explanation, stating that this was a very serious accusation against Rahul Gandhi.

He questioned whether Rahul Gandhi was in London for 10 days last month and did he meet Khaleda Zia's son. He also demanded to know what the agenda of that meeting was.

Tuhin Sinha mentioned that on August 8, Rahul Gandhi met a delegation that included economist Jean Drèze, who was arrested the very next day during a protest in support of Palestine.

Activist Nadeem Khan, who has always advocated civil war in Bangladesh, was also present during the protest.

He questioned whether Rahul Gandhi was guiding these individuals at his home in Delhi on August 8 about the protest scheduled for the next day when Hindus in Bangladesh were in danger.

He also voiced concern about the silence of Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi over the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Sinha referred to a statement by Rahul Gandhi on March 31 this year, where he said, "If BJP comes to power, the country will burn." Tuhin Sinha suggested that, in the light of these new allegations, Rahul Gandhi should clarify what he meant by that statement. He questioned whether Gandhi desired a situation in India similar to that in Bangladesh.

He added that this could be the biggest evidence yet of the Congress party's "urban Naxal" mentality.

