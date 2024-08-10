BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slams Rahul Gandhi over 1200 farmers' suicides in Karnataka

New Delhi, Aug 10 Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for making false promises about the interests of farmers and asked why the Leader of Opposition is silent on the suicides of 1200 farmers in Karnataka.

Gaurav Bhatia, while addressing the media at the party headquarters, alleged that "Breaking promises is in the DNA of the Congress. As many as 1200 farmers committed suicide over the last 15 months in Karnataka. The only fault of these farmers was that they believed the words of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress which is known for breaking promises and telling lies."

He said, "Rahul Gandhi, who met farmers in Delhi, never expressed concern over the suicides of farmers in Karnataka. Why does Rahul Gandhi not meet the farmers of Karnataka? Did he question his Chief Minister Siddaramaiah why farmers are committing suicide there? Why doesn't he take action against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who is accusing the families of these farmers of lying."

Bhatia referring to the Parliament session which ended on Friday, said that during the session, "the BJP and the NDA government were talking about the welfare of the people. On the other hand, the opposition parties, especially the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, were doing only politics. On the other side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands for the welfare of the farmers."

Attacking the Congress he said, "The party had made 59 big promises in its manifesto in Karnataka, out of which they have fulfilled only 2 promises. This is a breach of promise as all the promises of the party including education, employment, health, and the five guarantees are unfulfilled. The Chief Minister of Karnataka is busy in corrupt acts."

The BJP spokesperson demanded that Rahul Gandhi should come forward and answer all these questions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor