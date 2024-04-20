BJP sponsors opinion polls, don’t believe these surveys: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, April 20 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the opinion polls are sponsored by the BJP and asked people not to believe these poll surveys done by different agencies.

“Do not believe in any poll survey. All these opinion polls are sponsored by the BJP. They had claimed that they would cross 200 seats during the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. They could not do it. BJP will not be successful this time as well in West Bengal,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an election rally at Malda on Saturday.

She said that the Trinamool Congress has no alliance with the INDIA bloc in West Bengal. “I played the main role in the creation of the INDIA bloc. But in West Bengal, I saw BJP, Congress and CPI-M joining hands. You should not vote for any of them here,” the Chief Minister said.

She termed the long seven-phase election a "conspiracy" to benefit a particular political party.

“We had a norm to complete the election process in May. However, this time it has been extended till June. BJP does not understand the sufferings of the common people,” the Chief Minister said.

On not allowing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in West Bengal, the Chief Minister said that if the West Bengal government had allowed the scheme, the state government would have to provide 50 per cent of the cost and only 50 lakhs of people would have benefited from it.

“Our Swasthya Sathi scheme has benefitted ten crore people,” the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

src/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor