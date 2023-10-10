BJP springs surprise by fielding 29 fresh faces out of 41 candidates in first list in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 10 Within five hours of the announcement of Assembly elections in Rajasthan, the BJP has left everyone surprised by giving tickets to six Lok Sabha MPs, one Rajya Sabha MP and two former MPs.

The BJP’s first list of names for 41 Assembly seats is shocking in many ways and gives many messages.

Just as in Madhya Pradesh the BJP created a buzz around the CM’s face by giving tickets to many MPs, here too it has sparked a discussion by fielding seven MPs.Two of the candidates are said to be strong contenders for the CM’s post.

Political sources said that the first list doesn’t represent any camps active in Rajasthan and shows that it has come directly from the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah camp.

“The BJP high command has expressed more confidence in the decisions taken on the basis of its own survey rather than on the state leadership. The Sangh has been given full importance in the list,” said political sources.

The message given through the list says that the “organisation is the main thing. Modi and Shah have distributed tickets on the basis of their survey.”

“Another thing is that the BJP has a total of 19 seats where the party has been losing repeatedly. In the first list, tickets have been given for 11 seats out of the 19, which include Jhunjhunu, Sanchore, Fatehpur, Laxmangarh, Navalgarh, Lalsot, Sapotara, Bassi and Kotputli. Significantly, only those candidates have been fielded here who can give a tough competition this time,” said veteran leaders.

Further, there are many questions being raised about the absence of former CM Vasundhara Raje’s name in the first list.

“It's not that Vasundhara Raje has been completely sidelined. It is true that a strategy has been made to field veterans on the seats which are lagging behind in the survey and Raje’s supporters have got tickets on many seats. But tickets have also been cut at some places. Candidates like Kirodi Lal Meena, Shubkaran Chaudhary, Bablu Chaudhary are considered supporters of Vasundhara and they are in the list. At the same time, the tickets of leaders like former Minister in the Raje cabinet Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, who were counted among her big supporters, have been cancelled. His supporters are waiting for his name in the next list.

