BJP stages statewide protest in Jharkhand, accuses Hemant govt of institutionalised corruption

Ranchi, June 24 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held protests across all 264 blocks of Jharkhand, launching a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren-led government. The party alleged widespread corruption, administrative failure, and deterioration in the law and order situation across the state.

During the demonstrations, BJP leaders targeted the state government for irregularities in development schemes, rampant illegal mining, worsening public infrastructure, and poor conditions in government hospitals.

Issues related to roads, electricity, and drinking water were also raised prominently during the protest.

After the protest, BJP workers submitted memoranda -- addressed to the Deputy Commissioners -- through Block Development Officers (BDOs), listing their demands and grievances.

BJP state President and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi led the protest in the Gawan block of Giridih district.

Addressing a gathering outside the block office, Marandi alleged, “Under Hemant Soren’s rule, government offices have turned into dens of corruption. Today’s protest is just the beginning. If corruption does not stop, our agitation will intensify across the state.”

He further accused the state government of shielding criminals, saying, “People are living in fear. The law and order situation has worsened to such an extent that murder, robbery, and rape cases are setting new records.”

Marandi also highlighted the condition of tribal communities, remarking that their plight has never been worse, despite the government claiming to represent them.

BJP’s acting state president Ravindra Kumar Ray led the protest at Rajdhanwar block in Giridih.

“We’ve sounded the bugle against this corrupt and incompetent government. Our fight will continue until they are removed from power,” Rai declared.

Former Chief Minister Champai Soren led the agitation in front of the Saraikela block office.

He said the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance had failed on every front. “Senior citizens and disabled persons haven’t received their pensions for months. Payments under the 'Maiya Samman Yojana' have been pending for three to four months. None of the major promises made by this government have been fulfilled,” he said.

Elsewhere, BJP leaders led demonstrations in their respective constituencies -- C.P. Singh in Ranchi; Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu in Kanke; MP Pradeep Verma in Nagari block; MLA Pradeep Prasad in Hazaribagh; MLA Raj Sinha in Dhanbad; and former Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri in Chandankiyari (Bokaro).

Similar protests were held across other blocks by party MLAs and senior leaders.

