BJP star campaigners hit the ground: Rajasthan CM slams AAP govt over drowning deaths

New Delhi, Jan 27 Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over poor drainage and drowning deaths, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday joined the BJP's campaign for Delhi Assembly elections by addressing public meetings in Krishna Nagar and Dwarka.

"The way children, old and young people have died by drowning in Delhi last monsoon, it is hard to believe that it is the country's capital, every city in our Rajasthan has a better drainage system than this," said CM Sharma.

He sought support for BJP candidates -- Anil Goyal in Krishna Nagar and Pradyuman Rajput in Dwarka.

As part of the BJP's intensive campaign for the February 5 Assembly election, 26 public meetings were organised on Monday.

These were addressed by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Sukanto Majumdar, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Sanjeev Balyan, Prem Chand Bairwa, and others.

Puri addressed public meetings in support of Harish Khurana in Moti Nagar and Umang Bajaj in Rajendra Nagar and said that today under Arvind Kejriwal's misrule, whether poor or rich, everyone is facing a drinking water crisis.

He said people are forced to buy water to drink and the sewerage system is not working in these two Assembly constituencies.

"Last monsoon there was such waterlogging that four IAS aspirants drowned. Kejriwal should apologise to the people of Delhi for such chaos," he added.

Union Minister of State Sukanto Majumdar addressed a public meeting in support of Dushyant Gautam in Karol Bagh and said that the migrants who have settled in Delhi from other states are ashamed today that the roads and general facilities of their BJP-ruled home states are better than the country's capital.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari addressed public meetings in Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, and Chhatarpur and said that the Purvanchal community of Delhi is now fed up with Kejriwal's misrule.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan campaigned extensively in Delhi for the third consecutive day and said in the Purvanchal Samaj Samvad programmes in Wazirpur, Patparganj, Malviya Nagar, and Model Town that Kejriwal always insults Purvanchal's pride by saying that people of Purvanchal come with a ticket of Rs 500 and run away after getting free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh.

"Now the Purvanchal society settled in Delhi will not forgive Arvind Kejriwal for insulting them and will send Kejriwal out of power on February 8," he said.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa also did intensive door-to-door campaigning along with a huge public meeting in support of BJP candidate Anil Gaur in Seelampur.

Kiran Chaudhary, former MP Locket Chatterjee, National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, and former Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan also addressed many public meetings in the national capital.

