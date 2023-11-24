BJP state chief Tanavade rules out further reshuffle in Goa cabinet

Panaji, Nov 24 BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade has ruled out any more cabinet reshuffle in the BJP-led government in Goa.

Last Sunday, Congress turncoat Aleixo Sequeira was sworn in as a minister after PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral resigned to make way for him.

Since then, speculations of a cabinet reshuffle to accommodate more Congress turncoats former chief minister Digambar Kamat, MLA Michael Lobo and MLA Sankalp Amonkar have been rife.

Ruling out the speculations, Tanavade said, "I don’t think there will be another reshuffle, if anything such was in plan then Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would have told us."

"I am thankful to Nilesh Cabral for resigning as minister. It is his greatness. He is a member of the core committee. With great heart he resigned. He has taken it very positively," Tanavade said.

On September 14 last year, Aleixo Sequeira along with former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai and Rudolf Fernandes had joined the BJP, reducing Congress to three MLAs in the 40-member Assembly House.

Since then, there were speculations that some of them will get cabinet berths, which Aleixo Sequeira has got.

After the latest political development, Congress has said that these eight MLAs had switched sides for their personal benefits by betraying people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor