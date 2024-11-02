‘BJP states copying our model,’ claims Karnataka Dy CM amid criticism over ‘unrealistic’ promises

Bengaluru, Nov 2 Karnataka Deputy chief minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar on Saturday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of their ‘unrealistic promises’ and said, "Our guarantees are reforming the country. The entire country is looking at our model. Many BJP states are copying our model.”

Speaking to reporters at Mangaluru International Airport, Shivakumar stated, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi can say whatever he wants for the elections. There’s no truth in his accusations. Our guarantee schemes are feeding people, building lives, and driving the country’s progress.”

“Women working in big companies have said that they don’t need Shakthi scheme as they receive transportation allowances. I mentioned discussing this with the ministers but there’s no question of us withdrawing any of our guarantee schemes,” Shivakumar clarified.

“We announced this scheme in Mangaluru and it will not be stopped. This scheme will continue for the next five years. Congress government’s initiatives, like old-age pensions, widow pensions, land for the landless, sites and homes for the poor, are still in effect.

“We haven’t rolled back any of these. Even when BJP was in power, they couldn’t stop our programmes. Our programmes are life-building initiatives, while the BJP only engages in politics based on sentiment,” Shivakumar maintained.

When asked about the BJP leaders questioning their guarantee schemes, he responded, “BJP has copied our guarantee schemes. They announced similar schemes in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, and now they’re doing so in Maharashtra. They are embarrassed for copying our schemes, and that’s why they’re criticizing us, Shivakumar taunted

