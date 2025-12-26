BJP steps up organisational push in Assam ahead of 2026 polls with Nitin Nabin's visit

Guwahati, Dec 26 As Assam heads towards the Assembly elections scheduled in 2026, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its organisational preparations with the visit of the party's National Working President, Nitin Nabin, who on Friday participated in key party meetings in Guwahati to energise the cadre and strengthen grassroots outreach.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Nabin at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and said the senior BJP leader would take part in the BJP Assam State Executive Meeting and the State Core Committee meeting.

Chief Minister Sarma said the visit was aimed at motivating party workers and sharpening the organisation's focus ahead of the crucial electoral battle.

Addressing the BJP Assam State Executive Meeting, Nitin Nabin praised the commitment and energy of the party's cadre, describing them as the driving force behind the BJP's growth in the state.

He urged party workers to intensify engagement at the booth level and deepen their connect with the people.

Nabin emphasised that the BJP's success in Assam depends on effectively communicating the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the achievements of the NDA government to every household.

He called upon party workers to take the BJP’s development agenda and welfare initiatives to the grassroots, ensuring that voters remain aligned with the party's narrative of governance and growth.

Chief Minister Sarma, who also addressed the State Executive Meeting, said party workers renewed their collective resolve to strengthen their bond with the people of Assam and fulfil their aspirations under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

He said the BJP's focus continues to be on responsive governance, development and organisational discipline.

Party leaders said the meetings reviewed organisational preparedness, electoral strategies and outreach programmes in view of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Emphasis was laid on booth-level strengthening, coordination among various party wings and effective communication of government initiatives.

Nitin Nabin's Assam tour is being seen as part of the BJP’s broader strategy to consolidate its organisational base well ahead of the elections.

With Assam emerging as a key political battleground in the Northeast, the party is keen to ensure early mobilisation of cadres and a strong connect with voters.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor