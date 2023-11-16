BJP takes swipe at Vijayan’s bus yatra, says it would be the ‘last’ trip of the Communist govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 With the Congress party already slamming Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his forthcoming statewide trip, along with all the Cabinet Ministers on a luxury bus to meet the people, the BJP on Thursday described it as a sheer coincidence for the Communists.

State BJP President K Surendran said that in the 1920’s the Communist movement in the state began at a place called Pinarayi in Kannur district.

“Now, this statewide bus trip is nothing but a coincidence as this would be the death knell of the Communist movement as it is only in Kerala that the Communists rule and through this it will come to a close. Normally a decorated bus becomes a hearse in our state and this is going to be the last journey of the Communists and it will be led by Pinarayi Vijayan,” said Surendran.

“This bus is being readied at a cost of over Rs 1 crore and this comes at a time when the state-run transport corporation buses find it difficult to ply. None is able to comprehend what Vijayan is up to as it comes at a time when the state is reeling under its worst-ever financial crisis,” added Surendran. Vijayan's trip will cover all the 14 districts of the state and the 140 Assembly constituencies.

However, dismissing all the speculation surrounding the bus, State Transport Minister Antony Raju said that all what’s being heard about the facilities in the bus is baseless as it’s just a bus with a washroom.

“Once the trip of the Chief Minister and ministers is over it will be used for tourists as there is a huge demand for such vehicles,” said Raju.

