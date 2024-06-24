BJP Tamil Nadu Appeals S. Jaishankar for Prompt Intervention in Securing Release of 22 Fishermen Detained by Sri Lankan Navy

In a fervent appeal to the Honorable External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu has sought urgent intervention to secure the release of 22 Tamil fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy. These fishermen, along with their boats, were apprehended while fishing in the Palk Strait, a common and contentious fishing zone between India and Sri Lanka. In their appeal, the BJP Tamil Nadu has requested Dr. S. Jaishankar to engage in high-level diplomatic discussions with the Sri Lankan government to ensure the swift and safe return of the detained fishermen. They have also urged for measures to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future and to protect the rights and livelihoods of Indian fishermen.

The fishermen were arrested during a search operation conducted on Saturday (22 June) night in the North Sea near the Delft Islands, according to a report from the news portal The News First. According to the Sri Lankan officials, ahead of this latest incident, over 180 Indian fishermen have been arrested and their 25 trawlers were seized in 2024 alone for alleged illegal fishing. The numbers are almost 75 per cent of the around 240-245 held similarly in 2023.Most of these incidents take place in the Palk Strait, a narrow body of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka's northern tip, which is a rich fishing ground for both countries. The issue of fishermen crossing territorial waters has been a longstanding point of contention between India and Sri Lanka. There have been instances where Sri Lankan Navy personnel have fired at Indian fishermen and seized their boats for alleged illegal entry in Sri Lanka.

