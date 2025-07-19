BJP targets Gandhi family over corruption allegations; questions LoP Rahul's post supporting Vadra

New Delhi, July 19 BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a scathing attack on the Gandhi family on Saturday, accusing them of shielding each other in corruption cases and questioning the constitutional propriety of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s recent tweet defending his brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Trivedi took a sharp dig at LoP Gandhi, saying, “He stood in support of his ‘hardworking farmer’ brother-in-law Robert Vadra (in a sarcastic tone), after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against him.”

Trivedi alleged that LoP Gandhi, who is himself out on bail, is now trying to protect Vadra’s alleged “ill-gotten wealth” under the guise of family loyalty.

Trivedi further referred to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s support for former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son, who was arrested by the ED on Friday, calling it another example of the “Gandhi family shielding corruption.” “Every member of the Congress' first family is standing with each other to cover up corruption,” he said.

“This shows the real foundation of the Congress party’s politics," he said.

He pointed out that while Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is in the Lok Sabha, his mother Sonia Gandhi is a Rajya Sabha MP, and sister Priyanka is also in the Lok Sabha — while most of the land remains with Vadra.

“The family has always held power, and even when out of government, they want to retain it through corrupt means,” he alleged.

Trivedi accused the Gandhis of deliberately dividing society based on region, language, and caste to protect their influence. “If this was merely a family matter, why make it a political issue?” he asked.

Responding to the Congress' criticism over Donald Trump’s claim that 4–5 planes were shot down during the India-Pakistan conflict, Trivedi said, “Instead of celebrating India’s diplomatic victories like the TRF terror designation, they always look for the negative. Ironically, those who travel abroad the most fail to understand foreign policy.”

