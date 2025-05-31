‘BJP thinks of itself as being biggest patriots’: Shiv Sena (UBT) on ‘go to Pak if you want proof’ remarks

New Delhi, May 31 Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Saturday strongly condemned Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s controversial remarks, “those who want proof should go to Pakistan and get it.”

Reacting sharply, Dubey stated that such remarks are irresponsible and divisive at a time when the nation should be united.

“There is no question about the bravery of our armed forces; every Indian takes pride in them,” Dubey said.

“But the BJP has developed a mindset of declaring itself the biggest patriot and labelling the opposition as anti-national. Leaders like Giriraj Singh are habitual offenders of making inflammatory statements. This is not the time for political point-scoring. In times of crisis, both the ruling and opposition parties should come together. Leaders like Giriraj Singh and Amit Malviya must exercise restraint.”

He further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in such voices within the BJP.

“If the government cannot take the opposition along during times of national concern, it is a failure of leadership. The Prime Minister must ensure discipline within his own party ranks,” Dubey added.

Responding to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s statement, “Our MPs are roaming, and so are the terrorists,” Anand Dubey expressed dismay and called the comment "unfortunate."

“Jairam Ramesh is a seasoned and capable leader. He should not have made such a statement. Leaders like him and Udit Raj are harming the Congress more than helping it. This is not the time for domestic political attacks but for national unity,” he said.

Dubey defended Indian parliamentarians' recent international efforts, stating, “Our MPs are going abroad to expose Pakistan as a hub of terrorism and to raise India's security concerns on global platforms. Leaders should act responsibly and boycott a terrorist state like Pakistan instead of weakening India’s diplomatic efforts.”

On Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s remarks supporting the abrogation of Article 370, Dubey welcomed the stance and said, “Removing Article 370 was the right decision and aligns with Shiv Sena’s long-standing demand. It was the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray. The situation had started improving after its removal, although recent incidents like the one in Pahalgam are worrying. We hope things will return to normal and boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.”

He also appreciated Omar Abdullah’s recent efforts and urged the central government to continue supporting the Union Territory.

Addressing Shashi Tharoor’s comments on the Balakot and surgical strikes, Dubey remarked, “Wars have occurred through the decades, from 1962 with China to 1971 with Pakistan, and Kargil. The method of warfare may evolve, but the courage of our armed forces remains the same. Governments may change, but our soldiers are unwavering in their duty. They are not answerable to any political party but are committed to the nation.”

