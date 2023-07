BJP through Haryana govt using Hathnikund barrage to drown flood-hit Delhi, says AAP leader Raghav Chaddha

New Delhi [India], July 14 : As Yamuna river in the national capital continues to flow above the danger mark for another day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha on Friday alleged that the "Bharatiya Janata Party through its government in Haryana is using the Hathnikund barrage to drown flood-hit Delhi further."

Taking to Twitter, Raghav Chaddha posted a video, captioning, "Driven mad by hatred, the BJP, through its government in Haryana, is using the Hathnikund barrage to drown flood-hit Delhi further."

"Remember, the people of Delhi have given the BJP seven Lok Sabha MPs who have done nothing for the people so far," the AAP leader in its tweet added.

The city is witnessing a flood-like situation, with several areas inundated as the Yamuna River breached the danger mark following incessant rainfall, the highest recorded in the last 45 years.

Earlier in the day, three teenagers drowned in an inundated ditch in the Mukundpur area.

Notably, the Yamuna water level was recorded at 208.12 metres at Old Railway Bridge at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days.

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Friday said that the water level of the Yamuna River is receding gradually at a rate of 0.1 metres and that it will take a day for the situation to return to normal.

"Good news is that the water level is not rising, it was stable from 1 pm-7 pm yesterday and it is receding very gradually now. But it is receding at a rate of 0.1 metre so it will take a day's time for the water to recede. Water is entering areas because all drains are full and it is backflow that is flooding the areas. Pumping out is not possible now because the water will have to go to the Yamuna itself, and its water level is already high...This difficulty is not due to a person or situation but due to incessant heavy rainfall in north India. The good thing is that the water is receding slowly," she said.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is taking all measures to ensure that there are no barriers to the exit of water entering the capital.

