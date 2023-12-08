BJP to appoint party observers today, oath ceremony likely on Dec 12

Jaipur, Dec 8 At a time when suspense looms large over the Chief Minister face in Rajasthan, party officials confirmed that two observers will be appointed for the state and oath ceremony of the newly-inducted ministers will take place on December 12, sources said.

The observers will include one Union Minister and one organisation official. These observers will be appointed today, they added.

Earlier on Wednesday, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje reached the national capital. After seeking an appointment, she met national president J.P. Nadda the next day at his residence where the discussion between the two lasted over an hour.

After Nadda, Raje also met Home Minister Amit Shah during which her MP son Dushyant Singh was also present.

Meanwhile, in Jaipur allegations and counter-allegations over MLAs being put up in resort over political camping on behest of Dushyant Singh continued throughout the day on Thursday.

However, BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena termed Kishanganj MLA Lalit Meena's father Hemraj Meena's allegation of fencing at the behest of party MP Dushyant Singh as wrong.

Kanwarlal Meena said the allegations made by Hemraj Meena, father of Kishanganj MLA Lalit Meena, are completely wrong.

"We all are MLAs from Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency. We all came to Jaipur by vehicles from our respective homes at 6 a.m. We stayed in a hotel together with mutual consent. It is wrong to say something like fencing. Vasundhara Raje had reached to meet BJP national president Nadda at around 8.07 p.m."

Regarding the matter, State president C.P Joshi said, "It is true that I met Lalit Meena's father on Tuesday evening. I met more than 32 MLAs in the last 24 hours."

State in-charge Arun Singh said, "I must say that for workers and MLAs, the party office is like a temple and faith should be kept here."

It needs to be mentioned here that with BJP getting full majority, the race for the CM's post has intensified from December 4. Most of the MLAs can be seen meeting leaders from their camps.

Meanwhile, all four BJP MPs who became MLAs have resigned. These include Diya Kumari, Kirodilal Meena, Mahant Balaknath and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

