BJP to begin membership drive from Sep 1, aims to add 10 crore new members

New Delhi, Aug 18 The BJP is set to commence a new membership campaign on September 1.

According to senior BJP leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the campaign by renewing his own membership.

The party is aiming to make more than 10 crore members in the drive, with aspirations to exceed this target significantly.

The decision in this regard was taken on Friday evening during a meeting of office bearers in the national capital.

BJP President J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were present at the meeting. Party leaders held discussions on how the membership campaign would move forward.

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the campaign will not cover the states which are going to the polls. "Consequently, when larger states like Maharashtra are factored into the overall membership total, we anticipate a considerably higher final count," he said.

Patra said that the party will induct new members through four methods: giving a missed call to a designated number, scanning a QR code, using the NaMo App, and visiting the official BJP website.

Apart from digital methods, the party in remote areas will offer membership to individuals through the traditional option, that is, by filling out a paper form.

BJP claims to have over 18 crore members, which makes it the world's largest political party.

Sources said that the party is expected to elect a new president after the drive.

