BJP to celebrate Maharana Pratap Jayanti in Patna on May 9; Rajnath Singh to address via video conference

Patna, May 5 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will mark the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap with a grand celebration on May 9 at Bapu Auditorium in Patna.

The event, titled ‘Rana Bhama Sammelan’, will begin at 11:30 AM.

PHED Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu shared the details of the event on Monday, announcing that Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will attend as the chief guest, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the gathering via video conferencing.

Key BJP leaders, including state chief Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha, and other senior party figures, will also participate in the celebration.

"BJP celebrates the birth anniversaries of all the great personalities who contributed to the nation, and Maharana Pratap is a symbol of bravery and resistance,” Bablu said.

Responding to queries on the caste-based census, Bablu credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision.

“The caste census will not only count the population of every community but also assess their economic status to ensure informed policy-making. It is a historic decision, especially beneficial for Bihar, and reflects the Prime Minister’s concern for inclusive development,” Bablu said.

He criticised opposition parties for allegedly trying to take credit for the census initiative.

“Some are celebrating and bursting crackers, but when they were in power at the Centre, they did nothing. Now they are pretending to lead,” he said.

Addressing the issue of reservation in the private sector, Bablu made it clear: “We cannot impose anything on private companies. They are autonomous and free to make their own decisions.”

In reaction to Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a "tired leader", Bablu retorted sharply: “Bihar has a Sushashan (good governance) government. People do not want to return to the Jungle Raj era. The NDA is strong, and we are confident of winning more than 225 seats. The RJD won't even reach double digits,” he asserted.

