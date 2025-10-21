BJP to challenge K'taka govt’s move to withdraw cases against cow smugglers

Bengaluru, Oct 21 The Karnataka BJP has stated that it will question the Congress-led state government's decision to withdraw criminal cases against individuals allegedly involved in illegal cow transportation and attacking the police in court.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, criticised the government’s move and made the statement in this regard.

“In a recent Cabinet meeting, a decision was made to revoke cases against 30 people who were involved in killing cows and transporting beef in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district,” R. Ashoka claimed.

Ashoka alleged that the transportation was carried out by a gang led by one Sheikh Mohisin. “The police caught them red-handed while illegally transporting cows and brought the vehicle to the police station,” he said.

“They later barged into the police station, quarreled with the police, and demanded the release of the cows. They even resorted to stone-pelting. A case was registered in this regard,” Ashoka stated.

He further alleged that Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT, Priyank Kharge, had submitted a letter to the government seeking the release of those involved in illegal cow transportation and urged the Cabinet to withdraw criminal cases against them.

“Based on this letter, all the police cases have been withdrawn. Earlier, they had also withdrawn cases against rioters who attacked the Hubballi police station. After facing public backlash, that case is still being investigated by the court,” he said.

Ashoka claimed that Kharge had declared the accused innocent in his letter, and the Cabinet's decision to withdraw cases was based on that.

“This Congress-led government keeps chanting the names of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Gandhi strongly opposed cow slaughter. In this case, what value are you giving to his principles? This government has no shame,” Ashoka lashed out.

“If these people are released, they’ll return to the same activities—cow theft and illegal transportation. We will approach the court, and just like in the Hubballi police station attack case, we are confident that justice will prevail here as well,” Ashoka asserted.

Responding to Congress leadership’s claim that the ban on private organisations conducting activities in public spaces was originally imposed by the former BJP government under CM Jagadish Shettar, Ashoka challenged them.

“Let them show Jagadish Shettar’s signature on any such order. This is being done to target the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) without naming it directly in the Cabinet,” he said.

Ashoka added, “The ban was never discussed in the Cabinet during our tenure. The order pertained to a single school in Bengaluru.”

He further took a dig at Minister Priyank Kharge. “I saw Priyank Kharge asking who the CM was at that time. I want to ask him — who was the CM when an officer signed and allotted 16 sites to CM Siddaramaiah’s family through the Mysuru Urban Development Authority?”

