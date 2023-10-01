BJP to hold six mega meets for Dalit in U.P

Lucknow, Oct 1 The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh will hold six mega meetings across the state to publicise various initiatives that the "double engine governments" at the Centre and in the state have undertaken for Dalits.

The party is also holding ‘Basti Sampark’ campaigns targeted at slum dwellers and Dalits. The party cadre have been tasked to connect with beneficiaries, identify those from the community who have made it big in life and connect with community’s intellectuals and opinion shapers.

This was decided at a meeting of party’s Dalit lawmakers and ministers and party functionaries held at the BJP office on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh said for the six mega meets to be organised by the party across each of its organisational zones, the party would ensure maximum participation from each booth.

“BJP today has maximum Dalit MPs and MLAs across the state. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who ensured development of Panchteerth – five places associated with Dalit ideologue and Constitution shaper BR Ambedkar. These include Ambedkar’s Janambhoomi - Ambedkar’s birthplace in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Shiksha bhoomi – the place where he studied in London, Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur where he embraced Buddhism, Mahaparinirvan – the place of his demise and Chaitya Bhoomi –his cremation place,” said a party functionary.

