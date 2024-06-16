BJP to review its Lok Sabha performance in Bengal at grassroots level

Kolkata, June 16 The BJP will review its Lok Sabha poll performance in West Bengal at the grassroots level to ascertain the reasons for the loss in seats.

The decision was taken at a core committee meeting of the party that started on Saturday afternoon and continued till late evening.

The meeting was attended by party's central observers Amit Malviya, Mangal Pandey and Asha Lakra.

Party insiders aware of the developments said that it was decided that the review should be done at the grassroots level of all five organisational zones in the state.

It was also decided that for reviewing the outcomes, there will be individual meetings at all the five party organisational zones, which will be attended by MPs, Lok Sabha candidates, MLAs and Lok Sabha and Assembly in-charges of the party, sources added.

At the core committee meeting, sources said, discussions were also held on the list of probable candidates for the bypolls in four assembly constituencies, slated for July 10. The final list of candidates would be announced within a day or two, they added.

The BJP won 12 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal while the Trinamool Congress got 29 and the Congress 1.

