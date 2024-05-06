BJP to take legal action against Prajwal Revanna if he wins as NDA candidate: K'taka LoP

Bengaluru, May 6 Karnataka's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader R. Ashoka has said that the party will take legal action against JD-S candidate from Hassan seat Prajwal Revanna, the accused in sex scandal case, if he gets elected as an NDA MP.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday, Ashoka said that Revanna is currently an MP of the Congress-JD(S) alliance and has not yet won as an NDA candidate. If he becomes an NDA MP legal actions will be taken against him.

Incumbent MP Revanna contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a candidate of the Congress-JD(S) alliance.

Reacting to Karnataka Minister M.B. Patil's remarks that Revanna will be arrested even if he is in the 'Pataal Lok' (netherworld), Ashoka said that this would have not been required if the Congress government would have arrested Revanna while he was in the state.

