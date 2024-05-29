BJP tried to topple 'honest government' in Himachal, says Priyanka Gandhi

Kullu/Mandi, May 29 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said the BJP has tried to topple the “honest government in Himachal Pradesh elected by honest people by buying MLAs as part of a conspiracy, but in democracy the people are supreme”.

Priyanka held public meetings in Kullu and Mandi in favour of party candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

She said in 10 years the BJP became the richest party in the world because donations were collected through raids. “The BJP took a donation of Rs 52 crore from the same company whose vaccine is causing deaths. In Gujarat, the BJP took donations from the company whose bridge collapsed.”

Priyanka said the Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency Vikramaditya Singh never turned his back to serve the party, unlike what the BJP candidate “is saying about her own party workers”.

She appealed to everyone to make Vikramaditya Singh victorious with a huge margin and said by becoming an MP, he will fulfill his responsibility with full devotion.

She said the Congress governments promoted tourism in the state, due to which small businesses flourished. “But the policies of the Modi government are to crush small and medium industries.”

Priyanka said after the formation of the Congress government at the Centre, women will be given Rs 8,500 per month and Rs 1 lakh in a year. A total of 30 lakh vacant posts in the government sector will be filled and 50 percent reservation will be given to women.

In Mandi, Congress legislator Vikramaditya Singh, the scion of the erstwhile royal family, challenges Bollywood's queen Kangana Ranaut of the BJP.

Polling for the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh -- Shimla (reserved), Kangra, Mandi and Hamirpur -- is scheduled for June 1.

