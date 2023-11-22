BJP trying to create two Indias: Rahul Gandhi

Jaipur, Nov 22 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the BJP wants to create two Indias.

“They want to create two Indias. On one side, is Adaniwala India and on the other side is true Hindustan, Mother India, where people give blood and sweat 24 hours a day. We do not want two Indias,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan.

He said that if Congress government comes back to power in Rajasthan again, they will first conduct a caste census in Rajasthan.

“As soon as our government comes to power at the Centre, the Congress will conduct caste census in the entire country. There should be equal participation of backward people, poor, Dalits and tribals,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He said that after the caste census is done the governments will be able to take action accordingly. “India will change after the caste census,” he said.

He said that the day when India allows its poor, backward, tribals and Dalits to participate in running of the country, a miracle will take place in India.

“Backwards, Dalits, tribals will understand the power which will change our country,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He said that in every speech, Prime Minister Modi says that he belongs to OBC. “What is the population of OBC in India? No one knows. No one knows the population of backward people in our country,” he said.

“I asked in Parliament that we praise Bharat Mata, but no one knows how much population is there in Bharat Mata. So, I demanded caste census in Parliament,” he said.

He said that since he spoke about the caste census, Modi has changed his speeches.

“Since then Modi says that there is one caste in India that is the poor. When the time came to win the elections, Modi becomes an OBC. But when it comes to giving participation to the OBC class, Modi sayd that there is only one caste and that is the poor,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He said that India is not run by MPs and MLAs.

“At least 90 officers along with the Cabinet Secretary and the Prime Minister run the country. These people decide how much budget money will go to health, education, insurance scheme and defence of the country.

“How many IAS officers are from backward class out of these 90 officials? The backward population is 50 per cent and out of these 90 officials, only one officer is tribal and three officers are Dalit,” he said.

He said that today the population of backward people is almost 50 per cent and their share is less than five percent.

He said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he traveled from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and only one or two slogans emerged during the yatra.

“The most beautiful slogan that emerged from the Bharat Jode Yatra was, 'We have to open a shop of love in the market of hatred',” Rahul Gandhi said.

He addressed election rallies in Rajkheda, Nadbai, and in Gangapur City in Rajasthan.

