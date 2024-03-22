BJP trying to paralyse Congress using Central agencies: Akhilesh Singh

Patna, March 22 A day after the Congress said that all its bank accounts have been frozen by the Income Tax Department ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the party’s Bihar unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh said on Friday that the Union government is trying to paralyse the Congress with the help of Central agencies.

“The Congress had objected to the electoral bond scheme in both the Houses of the Parliament. And the move by the Supreme Court on the disclosures of the scheme has proved the party right. Now the Income Tax Department has frozen 11 bank accounts of the Congress ahead of the elections on the directions of the Central government," Singh told mediapersons here.

“The BJP is trying to paralyse the Congress with the help of Central agencies. Still, we will fight the Lok Sabha elections with our full strength,” Singh added.

Commenting on the seat-sharing formula for Bihar, Singh said that negotiations are in the final stages, and an announcement in this regard will be made in a day or two.

