BJP trying to politicise success of Indian Armed forces post Pahalgam massacre: Bengal CM

Kolkata, June 10 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the floor of the Assembly on the second day of the Monsoon session on Tuesday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the success of the Indian Armed forces during Operation Sindoor, the military strike, through which several terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir were destroyed last month.

A special motion was moved on the floor of the Assembly for discussion "to condemn the killing of 26 tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22" and to "commend the coordinated efforts of the different wings of the Indian Armed Forces" as a retaliatory action.

Participating in the debate, the Chief Minister also alleged that the Pahalgam massacre in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 was the result of the Union government's callousness in ensuring adequate security arrangements at and near the spot of the massacre.

"The Union government still does not have any clue about where the terrorists came from and where they disappeared after accomplishing the killing. Not a single one of them has been nabbed as yet," CM Banerjee said while participating in the discussion on the motion.

Speaking on the occasion, she also added that it was a failure on the part of India's diplomatic approach that resulted in Islamabad getting appointed to key counter-terror committees at the UN Security Council.

"There were there lapses on the part of India in diplomatic relations," the Chief Minister asked.

The Chief Minister also targeted the BJP and the Union government for targeting people of a particular community over the Pahalgam massacre.

"I want to clearly say that terrorism has no religion. I am against terrorism in any form," CM Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also added that the last retaliation strike against Pakistan gave India the right opportunity to bring Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir back as a part of India.

"I give full credit to the Indian Armed Forces for the successful military strike. But at the same time, I would say that the Union government could have been more strong this time," she said.

Speaking on the occasion, she once again accused the BJP of exploiting Operation Sindoor for narrow political benefit.

"We respect Sindoor. But you do not respect women and Sindoor and so you are politicising Operation Sindoor. Why did the Prime Minister refrain from visiting the spot where the ghastly murder of the tourists took place?" the Chief Minister asked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor