BJP trying to ‘usurp’ rights of tribals: Rahul Gandhi

Nandurbar/Nanded, Nov 14 Terming the Maharashtra polls as a ‘clash of ideologies’, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi trained guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing it of attempting to usurp the rights of the tribals.

Speaking at massive poll rallies in the tribal belts of Nandurbar and then in Nanded for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress is fighting to save the Constitution of India which has given everything to the people, including lands, forests, water, right to food, MNREGA and all else.

“The MVA-INDIA Bloc demand that the country must be run as per the Constitution, and I show a copy of it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has never read the Constitution, calls it a hollow book. Whatever be the colour of the cover, we shall defend every word that is written in it with our lives,” thundered Rahul Gandhi.

The LoP pointed out in his rallies - punctuated with rounds of applause - that the Constitution used the word ‘Adivasi’ to describe tribals, but the BJP-RSS applied the term ‘Vanvasi’ (forest-dweller) wherein lies a huge difference.

“The two words are very different. ‘Adivasi’ means the ones who were the first masters of this and have a first right over its land and resources. But ‘Vanvasi’ implies that they are only forest dwellers and hence have no rights over the lands or its resources. They want to take away all your rights, your lands, forests and resources,” boomed Rahul Gandhi.

However, it was Congress that enacted the Forest Rights Act, the Tribal Rights Act and the PESA Act to ensure that the Adivasis can exercise rights over their forests, lands, water and resources, he said.

Rahul Gandhi lamented that as soon as the BJP took power, it tried to strip the Adivasis of all their rights and natural assets which would be handed over to billionaires and industrialists.

Elaborating, he said that while an 'Adivasi' would be entitled to education, jobs and high qualifications, the 'Vanvasis' would be deprived of all this, and the opportunity to run the country.

“Adivasis constitute 8 per cent of India’s total population and should be given at least that much representation in the government. But the reality is that only 90 bureaucrats run the country, hardly any representation to the Adivasis and for a decision of Rs 100, the Adivasi official gets his say for only 10 paise,” claimed Rahul Gandhi.

Reiterating that the Constitution comprises the thoughts and wisdom of greats like Birsa Munda, Lord Gautama Buddha, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Mahatma Gandhi, B. R. Ambedkar, and “the ideological battle is to save this Constitution” which the PM and the BJP-RSS continuously keep insulting.

Through the Constitution, the MVA-INDIA blocs would ensure proper representation in the administration and the decision-making process for the Adivasis, the Dalits, Minorities and other deprived sections.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated that after coming to power, the MVA-INDIA Bloc would implement its Manifesto immediately for all the schemes promised to the farmers, women, youth, jobless, the healthcare sector and other needy sections of society, conduct a Caste Census and remove the 50 per cent ceiling on quotas, and prevent flight of capital/industries from Maharashtra.

