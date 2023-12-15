BJP 'unhappy' with K’taka leaders or failing to address Belagavi woman case in Assembly

Bengaluru, Dec 15 The BJP high command is reportedly displeased with the Karnataka BJP unit for not addressing the issue of a horrifying incident in which a mother was paraded on the streets after being stripped naked, according to sources.

This incident occurred following the elopement of her son with a local girl when the winter Assembly session was being held at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi city.

The incident had shocked the state and proved to be a significant embarrassment for the Congress government, as it happened in a place located close to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

The BJP high command criticized its state leadership for not raising the issue during the session and for not holding the Congress government accountable for the failure in law and order system and protection of women.

Sources state that BJP national President J.P. Nadda criticized the state leadership for not effectively addressing the issue during the state Assembly session, especially when it was being discussed at the national level and the Karnataka High Court had criticized the ruling government.

As the 10-day winter session comes to an end on Friday, state leaders are urged to raise the issue under Rule 69, highlighting the failure of law and order in the state.

Nadda spoke to state President B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, directing them to take the matter seriously and question the government.

The incident occurred on December 10 when Kamalavva, a resident of Vantamuri village, was dragged outside and stripped naked. She was paraded naked and tied to an electric pole and assaulted after her son eloped with a girl from the village. The family members of the girl, infuriated by this, unleashed terror on the boy's mother.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara rushed to visit the victim at the Belagavi District Hospital, inquiring about her health condition. He gathered details about the incident from her and later visited her house in Vantamuri village.

The Karnataka High Court strongly criticized the Congress government for the failure of the police department to prevent the incident.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice P.B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit, remarked on December 14, "What will be the fear among other women? She will feel unsafe in the country. It did not even happen in Mahabharata. Draupadi had Lord Krishna who came up to help her, but in the modern world, no one came to help her. Unfortunately, this is a world of Duryodhanas and Dushyasanas."

The bench further commented that "it is an extraordinary case and will receive extraordinary treatment at their hands. This will impact future generations, questioning whether society is being created where someone would feel it is better to die than to live, and where there is no respect for a lady."

