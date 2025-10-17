BJP upbeat as veteran composer Ouseppachan joins party event in Thrissur

Thrissur, Oct 17 In a development that drew attention across political and cultural circles, renowned music director Ouseppachan joined the dais at the BJP's Vikasana Munnetta Yatra in Kerala's Thrissur.

The march was led by State BJP Vice President B. Gopalakrishnan, with political commentator Fakruddin Ali also sharing the stage.

He has been honoured with the National film awards, Filmfare awards and multiple Kerala State Film awards in recognition of his outstanding contributions to film music and background scores.

Ouseppachan, now 70, is among the most respected personalities in the Malayalam music industry.

He began his career as a violinist with several music troupes, including 'Voice of Trichur', and later performed in the concerts of playback singer Madhuri.

His early work in films included violin performances under music director Paravoor Devarajan.

He made his film music debut with the background score for 'Eenam', followed by 'Aaravam' (1979).

His breakthrough came with 'Kathodu Kathoram' (1985), directed by Bharathan -- a film remembered for its violin-rich melodies that became chartbusters.

Over the decades, Ouseppachan went on to compose music for more than 200 films and several non-film projects, including Hindi films directed by Priyadarshan.

He has also served as a music competition judge on popular television shows.

Addressing the rally, Ouseppachan said, "Bharat is our mother, and we must stand united for our country."

He praised Gopalakrishnan as a leader committed to the nation's development.

Fakruddin Ali said that he admired positive politics beyond party lines and described Gopalakrishnan as "a capable leader".

He also expressed admiration for BJP MP Suresh Gopi, calling him a passionate voice, albeit sometimes impetuous.

Gopalakrishnan extended a formal invitation to both Ouseppachan and Fakruddin Ali to join the BJP and contest the 2026 Assembly elections.

"Kerala doesn't need people who merely posture, it needs those who work with a vision for development," he said.

