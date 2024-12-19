BJP vs Cong over scuffle at Parliament: Former calls it shameful, latter cries foul

New Delhi, Dec 19 A war of words broke out between BJP and Congress Parliamentarians over the pushing and shoving of two BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, outside the Parliament complex, who are currently admitted in city’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for head injuries.

LoP Rahul is in BJP’s firing line for allegedly initiating the fracas, with many party MPs calling out his ‘objectionable and threatening’ behaviour with the elderly lawmakers while the Congress has rubbished BJP’s charges as conspiracy to sully his image.

A host of BJP MPs strongly condemned the incident and slammed the Congress as well as Gandhi scion for the chaos and drama that erupted outside Parliament, over the affront to Ambedkar.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Our MP is admitted to the ICU, with stitches on his head. What else does Congress want to do?”

BJP MP Sambit Patra termed Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour objectionable, stating, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an elderly MP from Odisha, causing him to fall and sustain injuries. He is currently admitted to the ICU in RML Hospital. This incident is deeply distressing.”

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey called the event “indecent and shameful,” saying, “Congress forced its way in when BJP was protesting. Who gave them permission to do so? The way an elderly leader was hit is shameful.”

BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi said, “Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues, in a reckless manner, started pushing and shoving. I was also pushed but managed to balance myself. Pratap Sarangi, however, fell and suffered a head injury.”

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi too found fault with the LoP, saying, “When Rahul Gandhi arrived, people were giving way for him. Despite this, he pushed his way through. This reflects his frustration over political losses. Legal actions are open and will be considered.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit dismissed the claim and told IANS, "I have seen the video, and it clearly shows that Rahul Gandhi was trying to enter but was deliberately stopped. If you watch the footage closely, it becomes evident what the intent was behind the obstruction. The claims being made are completely false and appear to be part of a larger conspiracy."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has denied charges of pushing Pratap Sarangi or any BJP MP resulting in his fall.

"It might be recorded in the cameras. BJP MPs were stopping us from entering Parliament. They blocked and threatened us. This is our right to protest," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor