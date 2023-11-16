BJP waiting for Assembly poll results before effecting changes in UP

Lucknow, Nov 16 The BJP is anxiously waiting for the results of the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana before it executes changes in its party organisation and Council of Ministers in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP wants to see how much impact caste equations have in the Assembly elections and this will decide the extent to which the party will stretch its OBC plank.

Party sources said that the BJP wanted to sharpen its focus on Backward Class consolidation by accommodating some of the key OBC leaders, including SBSP chief OP Rajbhar and SP turncoat Dara Singh Chauhan, a Nonia OBC, in the state Cabinet.

The move, however, is being scrutinised and discussed threadbare between the BJP’s central leadership and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who holds the authority to decide the Cabinet rejig.

Some of the top party leaders were averse to the idea of propping Chauhan and Rajbhar, given their history of crossing over to opposing sides.

Sources said that Yogi felt that the Hindutva card would play a greater role in determining the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections and the party would do better to avoid playing the caste card with a vengeance.

“It would be beneficial to continue with the ‘Hindu First’ card for the general election,” the source said.

UP BJP chief, Bhupendra Chaudhary could not be contacted but spokesperson Anand Dubey said the party knows how to respect leaders of all communities and take them along.

“The party has a tradition of seeking rigorous feedback from its key functionaries. And that is underway. Things will automatically fall in place after considering all factors including the ongoing state elections in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana,” he said.

BJP leaders also pointed out how the party has kept some of the key organisational changes on hold. They include changes in the regional units, organisational fronts (morchas) and even at the sector, division and booth level.

The party is yet to take a decision on continuing with BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh as UP incharge, months after he was removed from the post of party National Vice-President.

