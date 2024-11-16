BJP wants to form govt in Jharkhand to loot its natural resources: Kharge

Ranchi/Jamtara, Nov 16 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday mounted a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing the party of attempting to form a government in Jharkhand just to exploit the state's natural resources -- water, forests, and land.

Addressing rallies in Ranchi and Jamtara, ahead of the second and final phase of polling on Wednesday, Kharge claimed that the BJP has no genuine interest in the state's development or in securing the rights of the poor, Dalits, and marginalised sections of the society.

Drawing the attention of the public to the achievements of the Congress, Kharge stated: "Our government implemented schemes like MNREGA for the poor, enacted the Right to Education Act, and established IITs and IIMs. But what has the BJP done? They are systematically eroding the rights of the people."

He said that the Indian Constitution, drafted by leaders like Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru, enabled people like him -- a son of a mill worker -- and PM Modi, a former tea seller, to rise to these positions. "If the Constitution is safeguarded, your rights are safe. But the BJP wants to destroy it. Without the Constitution, even your right to vote would be taken away," he warned.

Kharge also credited Congress leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbai Patel, and Dr B.R. Ambedkar for providing reservations to SCs, STs, and OBCs. "Whatever rights the tribals, Dalits, and backward communities enjoy today were won through Congress' relentless struggle," he asserted.

He pointed to the Central government's alleged mistreatment of Jharkhand, claiming that when Chief Minister Hemant Soren demanded dues for the state, the Centre deployed agencies like the ED and Income Tax against him. "The Centre owes Jharkhand Rs 1.36 lakh crore, which belongs to the state's poor, backward, and youth. Instead, they are denying us our rightful share," Kharge alleged.

Accusing the BJP of curbing freedom of expression, Kharge said: "Anyone who speaks against this government is hounded by agencies like the ED and CBI."

He also attacked the BJP for dividing the nation along religious lines, stating, "They attempt to split us into Hindus and Muslims. But those who divide the country are harming it themselves. Despite their threats, we remain unafraid."

On the economic front, Kharge criticised the BJP's failure to control inflation. "Earlier, they claimed they would reduce inflation. But today, prices are soaring, and they are silent. They also promised to recover black money stashed abroad and deposit Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's account. But where is it? It was a blatant lie," he said.

He further accused the BJP of failing to fulfil their promise of generating two crore jobs annually and doubling farmers' incomes.

Concluding his speech, Kharge announced that if the Congress forms the government again in Jharkhand, they will implement the Maiya Samman Yojna starting in December, providing Rs 2,500 per month to women.

The Congress, he said, also plans to offer gas cylinders at Rs 450, create 10 lakh jobs, extend health insurance coverage up to Rs 15 lakh, and increase the MSP on farmers' produce from Rs 2,400 to Rs 3,200.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor