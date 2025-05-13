BJP wants to thank armed forces with Tiranga Yatra: Agnimitra Paul

Kolkata, May 13 West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday expressed gratitude toward the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the BJP’s 11-day-long Tiranga Yatra was a nationwide initiative to honour the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces, particularly in the wake of the recently concluded 'Operation Sindoor.'

Speaking to IANS, Agnimitra Paul said, “On behalf of the BJP, we across India want to thank our armed forces and our guardian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On April 22, 2025, the ‘sindoor’ of 26 Indian women was wiped off due to a brutal terrorist attack. In response, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, our armed forces not only avenged the attack but eliminated the masterminds behind it.”

She highlighted that 'Operation Sindoor' successfully destroyed key terrorist infrastructure.

“Nine terrorist camps where they were trained were wiped out. Eleven air bases in Pakistan were targeted. The headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, where their training used to take place, were demolished. This was not just a military response—it was a targeted and strategic retaliation,” she told IANS.

Paul also reacted on India’s diplomatic measures.

“Diplomatically, India stopped the water supply from the Indus River and shut down all trade with Pakistan. They will no longer use Indian roads at the border. This strong stance is what we want to honour through the Tiranga Yatra,” she added.

The Tiranga Yatra was started on May 13 and will end on May 23, with events planned across various parts of the country.

Kicked off at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Tiranga Yatra is designed to instil a sense of national pride and unity, with a special focus on recognising the valour of the Indian Army.

The BJP aims to connect with citizens across communities and regions, emphasising a message of patriotism, national solidarity, and respect for the Tricolour.

Reacting to Prime Minister Modi's recent declaration that India would only engage with Pakistan on two issues—terrorism and the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK)—Paul dismissed the possibility of normal diplomatic dialogue with Pakistan.

“Pakistan is our enemy, that is known. But what is shocking is that some Opposition parties are still praising Pakistan and opposing India. The Prime Minister has made it absolutely clear: for us, any act of terrorism is an act of war. This is not the India of 2008 when the 26/11 Mumbai attacks went unanswered. This is a powerful, new India—Modi's India,” she added.

BJP leader further reiterated PM Modi’s message that “blood and water cannot flow together.”

“If Indian blood is shed, then the waters from our rivers will not be released. There will be no compromise. And let me be clear—this is not war. Those accusing the government of warmongering, especially communists and other party leaders, are mistaken. This is the first small step to end terrorism,” Paul said.

Paul emphasised that India stands for peace but will not tolerate provocation.

“India does not want war. But if anyone dares to challenge us, we will not remain silent. The Prime Minister has delivered a clear message: we will not tease anyone, but if someone provokes us, we will not spare them,” Paul concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor