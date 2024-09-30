BJP welcomes Maha govt’s decision to declare indigenous cows as 'Rajya mata'

New Delhi, Sep 30 Eknath Shinde government’s decision to grant the status of ‘Rajya mata’ to indigenous cows in Maharashtra has earned the backing and support of its key ally BJP, also one of the strongest proponents for the treatment of cows as a venerable figure.

Welcoming the decision, the BJP termed it a reinforcement of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.

BJP National Spokesperson Prem Shukla emphasised the significance of this decision, stating that it aligns with the ideals of Hindavi Swaraj established by Shivaji.

Shukla also criticised the Congress and Sharad Pawar, asserting that such a declaration should have been made years ago.

He also highlighted that the ban on cow slaughter was only implemented under the Devendra Fadnavis government. "This decision honours the tradition of Chhatrapati Shivaji," he stated.

Addressing the opposition, Shukla noted that numerous elections have occurred in Maharashtra from 1960 to 2024, during which the Congress and Pawar failed to make similar proclamations due to political calculations.

He further accused them of prioritising appeasement over principled decisions.

Shukla further elaborated on the historical significance of cow protection in Maharashtra, tracing its roots back to the Vedic period and underscoring the cultural importance of cows in regions like Marathwada, West Maharashtra, and Vidarbha.

Talking about the importance of cows in Maharashtra since ancient times, Shukla further said that there has been a tradition of protection of cows in Maharashtra since the Vedic period. Cows have always been protected and promoted in many areas of the state including Marathwada, West Maharashtra and Vidarbha. Chhatrapati Shivaji is also described as a cow protector.

The state Cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took the decision months ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election.

Notably, the cow is given the status of mother and is worshipped in Hinduism in India. Apart from this, its milk, urine and dung are considered sacred and are used in abundance. Cow milk is very beneficial for the human body, while cow urine is claimed to cure many diseases.

