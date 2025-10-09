BJP welcomes Mayawati's praise for UP govt, SP hits back over Dalit remarks

Lucknow, Oct 9 The BJP on Thursday welcomed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's remarks lauding the state government for utilising the funds generated from the 'Kanshiram Samarak Sthal' (memorial) for renovation purposes -- a move she said stood in contrast to the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government's approach.

However, Mayawati's sharp criticism of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for "indulging in drama" and "exploiting Dalits and the oppressed sections" during their regimes drew a strong response from the SP.

Addressing a rally in Lucknow on the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, Mayawati accused the former SP and Congress governments of harbouring a casteist and capitalist mindset that, she claimed, systematically discriminated against Dalits, OBCs, and weaker sections of society.

Reacting to her remarks, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal told IANS, "It is the government's duty to maintain and preserve the work done by Mayawati, the revered Kanshi Ram, and the esteemed Dr B.R. Ambedkar -- the work that has been done for the Dalit community, building monuments and memorials for the leaders and forefathers of the community, which serve as a source of pride and inspiration for society."

"The engineering colleges and degree colleges that were named after respected Dalit leaders were renamed during Akhilesh Yadav's tenure as Chief Minister, and other names were given instead," he added.

Responding to Mayawati's comments, Samajwadi Party MP R.K. Chaudhary lashed out, saying, "BJP is a party that operates under the RSS. The RSS is an organisation that does not recognise B.R. Ambedkar's Constitution as its own. Mayawati should understand the direction the BJP is heading. What the BJP did in the past, it will do again."

"BJP and RSS are trying to impose the ideas of Manusmriti so that discrimination prevails. We are fighting against discrimination and trying to save the Constitution. Mayawati should understand this," he added.

