BJP welcomes reports of LG's sanction to prosecute Kejriwal in liquor policy case

New Delhi, Dec 21 The BJP on Saturday welcomed reports suggesting that Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena has approved the prosecution of AAP convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Reacting to the reports, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "The ED investigation on Arvind Kejriwal is a welcome move. Regardless of how influential someone is, if they commit a crime, they must face justice."

"I am confident that Kejriwal will be found guilty in the liquor policy scam, where the money of Delhi's poor was looted. When convicted, he will face due punishment," he added.

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari also accused Kejriwal of negligence, saying, "In the past decade, 21,000 lives were lost due to contaminated water in the capital, a direct consequence of his governance."

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva echoed similar sentiments, alleging a "deliberate conspiracy by Kejriwal" to "ruin" Delhi.

"The liquor policy scam has left a stain on Delhi, and this was bound to come to light. Kejriwal orchestrated a plan to loot the city through brokerage and commissions in the liquor trade. He must now face the consequences," he told IANS.

"Even though Kejriwal and his associates are currently out on bail, they remain accused. The law will hold them accountable, and justice will prevail," Sachdeva added.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia refuted the reports of sanction to prosecute Kejriwal, calling them "false and misleading."

In a post on X, he challenged the claims, saying, "If LG Binay Saxena has given permission to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal, then why is the ED not showing the copy of that permission? It is clear that this news is false and misleading. Stop making empty claims to divert attention from the issue of insult to Babasaheb. Show where the sanction to prosecute is."

The liquor policy scam is one of the most significant corruption allegations levelled against the AAP government by the BJP.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleges that Kejriwal and Sisodia manipulated the Excise Policy 2021-22 to benefit a 'South lobby' in exchange for a Rs 100 crore bribe. The ED claims Rs 45 crore of this amount was used for AAP's Goa election campaign.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in March for alleged money laundering and released on bail in September. Following his release, he resigned as Chief Minister, pledging to return only after securing a mandate in the 2025 elections.

The ED's case against Kejriwal includes accusations of altering policy guidelines to favour specific liquor vendors. While a PMLA case is registered, the trial is yet to commence. The L-G's sanction is reportedly a step toward initiating prosecution under the Supreme Court's directive for approvals in such cases.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the cancellation of the chargesheet against him. The court issued a notice to the ED on Friday in response to his plea.

The alleged scam has become a focal point in Delhi's political landscape, with the BJP leveraging the issue to target the AAP ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

