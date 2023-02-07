BJP will be victorious in upcoming bypolls of Chinchwad , Pune, says MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Tuesday exuded confidence that BJP will be victorious in the upcoming bypolls of Chinchwad and Pune.

While talking to ANI, "In Pune and Chinchwad, we have power workers like DCM Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil. We will win this election by majority."

BJP announced Ashwini Jagtap, wife of late MLA Laxman Jagtap to be the party candidate from Chinchwad while Pune municipal corporation's Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane will contest from Kasba Peth assembly seat.

The bye-elections to Kasba Peth and Chinchwad were necessitated following the death of BJP leaders Mukta Shailesh Tilak and Laxman Pandurang Jagtap, respectively.

Kasba Peth MLA Mukta Tilak died on December 22 last year while Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap passed away on January 3 after a prolonged illness.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor