BJP will come to power in Punjab too in 2027, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jan 4 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that in the 2027 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and make Punjab one of the leading states of the country.

He said leaders of the present Punjab government came to power by making false promises, but even after four years, instead of working in the interest of the people, they are exploiting Punjab. Drug addiction, unemployment and fake promises have ruined the state.

He said that once the BJP government is formed in Punjab, development will be carried out on the lines of Haryana.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering at the grain market of Ghanaur in Patiala district, located near the Haryana-Punjab border. He said that there was a time when it was said that there was no atmosphere for the BJP in Haryana, but after 2014, the situation changed and today the BJP is in power in Haryana for the third consecutive term.

On similar lines, the BJP government will also be formed in Punjab. The Chief Minister said that before coming to power, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised to make Punjab drug-free, but instead drug abuse has increased in the state. Promises were made to provide employment to the youth, but even after four years, not a single promise has been fulfilled. The AAP had promised to give Rs 1,000 to women, but it has not been given till date. It was also promised that senior citizens would be given a pension of Rs 2,500, but even today only Rs 1,500 is being provided, that too after a delay of three to four months.

CM Saini said that in Haryana, the BJP had promised to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and Rs 2,100 to women after forming the government. As soon as the government was formed, the Rs 500 cylinder scheme was implemented, and now under the Lado Lakshmi Scheme, Rs 2,100 is being provided to women, thereby fulfilling the promise. Senior citizens in Haryana are being given a pension of Rs 3,200, which is the highest in the country.

He said that before the elections, the Congress had put a ban on recruitment, and later the BJP promised that it would take oath later but issue appointment letters to the youth first. As soon as the BJP government was formed, the oath was taken later and appointment letters were issued to 25,000 youth. All crops of farmers in Haryana are being procured at the minimum support price (MSP).

The Chief Minister said that a resolution was passed in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha to pay homage to the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur and his 350th martyrdom anniversary was observed with month-long programmes across the state. Essay writing, seminars and various activities were organised in schools and colleges to make the younger generation aware of his supreme sacrifice.

To mark the occasion, 350 blood donation camps were organised, with 350 units of blood collected at each camp. The Haryana government is taking the saga of the sacrifices of the Gurus to every household. Last month Prime Minister Modi visited Kurukshetra and paid tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur by releasing a coin, a postage stamp and a coffee table book in his memory. Universities in Haryana are also being named after the Gurus.

CM Saini said that in Punjab the doors of the AAP government shut after 5 p.m. Taking a jibe at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, he said that no matter how many promises are made by them, they have nothing to deliver. The people of Punjab are bearing the brunt of this today. A once happy, prosperous and developed Punjab has been ruined by the Aam Aadmi Party government, the CM added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor